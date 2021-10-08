From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Timely Art, Experimental Music And A Local Art Market

Summer may officially be shuttered but luckily, businesses across town are keeping their doors open to offer moments of reprieve from the nearly endless wind and rain–with some culture thrown in too. Here’s our picks for the most interesting events coming up around town.

In Media Res

The artistic journey Hulda Stefánsdóttir took in publishing her book ‘Time Map’ inspired the creation of her newest exhibition. The pandemic has, for better or worse, made all of us stop and reconsider time—likely more than ever before. For Hulda, it’s no different. Pay a visit to BERG Contemporary to press pause on your own timeline.

Extreme Chill Festival 2021

Until October 10th

Multiple locations

Cover Charge: varies depending on the pass/event

More information here

Craving a festival after years of numbing pandemic rules banning one event after another? We’ve got you covered. The Extreme Chill Festival will satisfy your longing for musical shenanigans. This four-day event brings together local and international artists from around Europe, such as Roger Eno, Plaid, Mathilde Caeyers & Arttu Nieminen, and Sóley. The line up is diverse and includes many genres from classical to electronic music—there’s sure to be something for everyone! This festival isn’t only about music, either. It unites different art forms together by colliding music with visual arts. Get a festival pass or buy single-day tickets for this extremely chill event.