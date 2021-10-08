From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Timely Art, Experimental Music And A Local Art Market

Summer may officially be shuttered but luckily, businesses across town are keeping their doors open to offer moments of reprieve from the nearly endless wind and rain–with some culture thrown in too. Here’s our picks for the most interesting events coming up around town.
In Media Res
- Until November 6th
- BERG Contemporary
- More information here
The artistic journey Hulda Stefánsdóttir took in publishing her book ‘Time Map’ inspired the creation of her newest exhibition. The pandemic has, for better or worse, made all of us stop and reconsider time—likely more than ever before. For Hulda, it’s no different. Pay a visit to BERG Contemporary to press pause on your own timeline.
Extreme Chill Festival 2021
- Until October 10th
- Multiple locations
- Cover Charge: varies depending on the pass/event
- More information here
Craving a festival after years of numbing pandemic rules banning one event after another? We’ve got you covered. The Extreme Chill Festival will satisfy your longing for musical shenanigans. This four-day event brings together local and international artists from around Europe, such as Roger Eno, Plaid, Mathilde Caeyers & Arttu Nieminen, and Sóley. The line up is diverse and includes many genres from classical to electronic music—there’s sure to be something for everyone! This festival isn’t only about music, either. It unites different art forms together by colliding music with visual arts. Get a festival pass or buy single-day tickets for this extremely chill event.
FLÆÐI X LOFT Art Market
- Friday October 9th
- LOFT Hostel
- Free of charge
- More information here
Want to support local artists? We’ve got the perfect event for that. LOFT brings together Icelandic artists and art aficionados in their monthly art markets in collaboration with FLÆÐI Gallery. The market offers paintings, books, ceramics, and clothes, for example. It’s a unique opportunity to support the local art scene by putting on your shopping pants and getting yourself a piece straight from the artist themselves.
