From Iceland — Fancies: Oddný Svava Steinarsdóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Oddný Svava Steinarsdóttir (24), a graphic designer, kindergarten teacher and drag queen Lola Von Heart.
today’s look
Oddný Svava Steinarsdóttir is wearing:
- Jacket from Gallerí Sautján
- Some old shirt and cardigan
- H&M Men pants
- Rakel Tómasdóttir scarf
- Random jewellery
- Doc Martens—old, withered, torn and loved
style q&a
Describe your style in 5 words: First off, sizeless. We all know clothing sizes are a myth! The number on your clothing is not the number for your body, it’s just the number for sizing the actual fabric, so even though I might be size whatever, I’m still going to probably have clothes that are every size between up and down. I don’t buy clothes for the size, I buy them for how they look, so a big part of how I dress is wearing oversized things like that. Next up, unisex and neutral. I love browns, blacks, greys and whites. Old—both in how they look and also just old. I also mix patterns like nobody’s business.
Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Definitely Extraloppan. I really love old clothing that people don’t want to use anymore and either they fit me perfectly or I get to modify and change them. Otherwise I really love H&M Men. The best pants that ever fit me are at H&M Men. I also love Fatamarkaðurinn and Gyllti kötturinn.
Favourite piece: These pants are my favourite pants for sure, but this is just basically my favourite outfit. That said, I think my favourite things are knit sweaters. I’m always cold, for one, so they keep me warm, but they look good with a dress, pants or whatever.
Something I would never wear: Cheetah print.
Lusting after: A nice faux leather chest harness. Also low Doc Martens.
Know someone with incredible aesthetics like Oddný Svava Steinarsdóttir? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is. Read more Fancies articles here.
Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.
You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!