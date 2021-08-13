From Iceland — Fancies: Oddný Svava Steinarsdóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Oddný Svava Steinarsdóttir (24), a graphic designer, kindergarten teacher and drag queen Lola Von Heart.

Describe your style in 5 words: First off, sizeless. We all know clothing sizes are a myth! The number on your clothing is not the number for your body, it’s just the number for sizing the actual fabric, so even though I might be size whatever, I’m still going to probably have clothes that are every size between up and down. I don’t buy clothes for the size, I buy them for how they look, so a big part of how I dress is wearing oversized things like that. Next up, unisex and neutral. I love browns, blacks, greys and whites. Old—both in how they look and also just old. I also mix patterns like nobody’s business.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Definitely Extraloppan. I really love old clothing that people don’t want to use anymore and either they fit me perfectly or I get to modify and change them. Otherwise I really love H&M Men. The best pants that ever fit me are at H&M Men. I also love Fatamarkaðurinn and Gyllti kötturinn.

Favourite piece: These pants are my favourite pants for sure, but this is just basically my favourite outfit. That said, I think my favourite things are knit sweaters. I’m always cold, for one, so they keep me warm, but they look good with a dress, pants or whatever.