From Iceland — Culture Pick: Misþyrming Live Tonight!

Culture Pick: Misþyrming Live Tonight!

Culture Pick: Misþyrming Live Tonight!

Published August 13, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
Provided by Misþyrming

Do you check the latest underground metal blogs in between squat sets? Do your hulking arms threaten to crush your laptop as you search for the latest Chilean war metal, a gale of blast beats fluttering out of your vintage studio monitors? Well, you’ll be in good company with notoriously Nietzschean Icelandic black metal übermenschen, Misþyrming, who emerge from their tombs for their first post-COVID pagan feast at Gaukurinn. Expect dizzying, head-pounding riffage and trve battle jackets. Bring your own animal blood.

By the way, if you want to read more about Misþyrming and the Icelandic black metal community, check out our 2016 feature on the scene here.

Misþyrming will play tonight (August 14th) at 19:00 at Gaukurinn. Tickets are 2,000 ISK.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:
Previous:


Latest

Culture
Culture
Saga Stories #7: Bárðar Saga Snæfellsáss

Saga Stories #7: Bárðar Saga Snæfellsáss

by

Culture
Culture
Fancies: Oddný Svava Steinarsdóttir

Fancies: Oddný Svava Steinarsdóttir

by

Culture
Culture
Untamed Negativity: Adrian Brachmann’s Explosive Entrance To Icelandic Black Metal

Untamed Negativity: Adrian Brachmann’s Explosive Entrance To Icelandic Black Metal

by

Culture
Culture
Creating Possibilities In The Underground: The National Theatre’s Kjallarinn

Creating Possibilities In The Underground: The National Theatre’s Kjallarinn

by

Culture
Culture
Video Of The Week! “Ógisslegt” By Skrattar

Video Of The Week! “Ógisslegt” By Skrattar

by

Culture
Culture
Fancies: Skaði Þórðardóttir

Fancies: Skaði Þórðardóttir

by

Show Me More!