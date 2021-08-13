From Iceland — Culture Pick: Misþyrming Live Tonight!

Photo by Provided by Misþyrming

Do you check the latest underground metal blogs in between squat sets? Do your hulking arms threaten to crush your laptop as you search for the latest Chilean war metal, a gale of blast beats fluttering out of your vintage studio monitors? Well, you’ll be in good company with notoriously Nietzschean Icelandic black metal übermenschen, Misþyrming, who emerge from their tombs for their first post-COVID pagan feast at Gaukurinn. Expect dizzying, head-pounding riffage and trve battle jackets. Bring your own animal blood.

<a href="https://misthyrming.bandcamp.com/album/algleymi">Algleymi by Misþyrming</a>

By the way, if you want to read more about Misþyrming and the Icelandic black metal community, check out our 2016 feature on the scene here.

Misþyrming will play tonight (August 14th) at 19:00 at Gaukurinn. Tickets are 2,000 ISK.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.