From Iceland — Culture Pick: Experience Daft Punk Through The Magic Of A Church Organ

Published June 14, 2021

Nina Richter

If you’re still mourning the dissolution of Daft Punk last year, now’s your chance to relive the magic “one more time.”

Daft Punk’s album, Discovery, was released in 2001, and to celebrate its 20th anniversary, musician Kristján Hrannar Pálsson will play the entire album, song by song, on the organ of Laugarneskirkja church this Wednesday.

Kristján Hrannar will be familiar to many of our readers, not least of all for his 2016 effort Arctic Take One, an album in which each song was named after a place in the Arctic being negatively impacted by climate change. He has also performed with Hatari and numerous other stellar Icelandic acts.

Whether you’re a fan of Kristján’s, or Daft Punk, or the resonating tones of church organs, you should definitely check out this event. Tickets are on sale now, and the concert will take place this Wednesday, June 16th, at 20:00 at Laugarneskirkja.

