From Iceland — This Week’s Culture Pick: Iceland Documentary Film Festival In Akranes

Photo by Iceland Documentary Film Festival

Documentary geeks, listen!

If you’re wondering what to do from June 23rd until June 27th and you’re heavily invested in documentaries, you should check out the Iceland Documentary Film Festival.

The festival is in its third round this year and takes place in Akranes, a 45-minutes drive from Reykjavík. IceDocs, as the festival is called by insiders, will undoubtedly surprise with a variety of documentaries, activities, and events.

A festival for documentary geeks and music lovers alike

The majority of the shown international documentaries have already been announced and one can prepare for endearing piglets, inspiring mountaineers, and the punky Shane MacGowan.

All of the documentaries will be screened in Bíóhöllin, one of the oldest movie theatres in Iceland as it was built in 1942. In a truly summery attitude, other events will take place on the beach. If that has not been enough for one’s cultured heart, musical events are also scheduled. Cherry on the cake are – without a doubt – concerts by GusGus and DJ Sturla. Get ready for a cultural and enlightening festival spiked with artistic concerts.

To name some documentaries that will be shown:

Gunda by Viktor Kossakovski is about the pig Gunda and other animals, typically eaten by humans. This documentary is considered an important contribution to the vegan discussion. Actor Joaquin Phoenix has shown his attention to Kossakovski’s project. If Joaquin is a fan – it can only be fantastic!

The Wall of Shadows is a documentary by Eliza Kubarska and Monika Braid from Poland. It is said to be an influential film about Polish mountaineers who team up with Nepalese Sherpas for guidance on a hike up a sacred mountain. A true mix of cultures!

Croc of Gold: A few rounds with Shane McGowan is the story of musician and punk legend Shane McGowan, the frontman of the Pogues, by director Julien Temple and producer Johnny Depp. The plot is intertwined with the history of Ireland and the struggle for the independence of Northern Ireland. What a ride!

