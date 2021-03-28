From Iceland — Saga Stories #5: Volcanoes In The Sagas

Photo by Art Bicnick

Join Dr Matthew Roby on a trip to see the volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur!

While we’re there, Matthew will explain the surprising absence of volcanoes in medieval Icelandic literature, before going on to talk about some of the rare instances in which they do appear. These include a few references from Íslendinga saga, the conversion narratives in Kristni saga and Njáls saga, and finally a cryptic poem spoken by the mysterious cave-dwelling creature in Bergbúa þáttr.

The translation of the poem from Bergbúa þáttr is by Marvin Taylor.

To watch, hear, and read more about the sagas, you can find Dr Matthew Roby’s blog

Facebook: @MatthewHRoby

Twitter: @MatthewHRoby

Instagram: @MatthewHaroldRoby

If you are struggling to understand the Icelandic names of people or places in this video, don’t forget to turn on closed captioning.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door