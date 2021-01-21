From Iceland — Fancies: Logi Þorvaldsson

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Logi Þorvaldsson, a film producer.



today’s look

Favourite piece: This Viðja jewellery gold dragon necklace—it’s my favourite piece ever. It’s custom-made so there’s only one in the world and it’s by an Icelandic designer. I also recently bought these leather Versace pants in London, where I live, but when I came to Iceland this year, I thought I was only going to be here for a month so I left them behind. But now I’ve been there for six months and I’ve thought about them every day.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: All the thrift shops. Hertex, Rauði krossinn, Spúútnik and Wasteland, but my all-time favourite is Samhjálp. That’s a hidden gem.

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): 70s dude. Leather rockstar. Forever-evolving.

Something I would never wear: H&M. Fast fashion is horrible.



Lusting after: I’m craving something Dior. The dream would be a proper full-on Dior suit, but I’ve also been eyeing some sporty vintage 90s Dior sunglasses. I’ve been scouring only vintage sites.



