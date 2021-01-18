From Iceland — New In Town: Chickpea

Chickpea describes themselves as a small, family-run, street food style restaurant with nutritious and authentic food made from scratch, every day. Occupying the little nook next to Krónan, they are also an extremely cute locale for a nice lunch. So family-run? Nutritious? Authentic? Cute? We’d be down for making this our religion. All jokes besides, it’s a true feat to open up a restaurant in the midst of a virus pandemic and we seriously need more good vegan places.

Chickpea is on Hallveigarstígur 1, and is open from 10:00 to 20:00.

