From Iceland — Saga Stories #2: Egils Saga

Photo by Art Bicnick

This is the second in the ‘Saga Stories’ series from the Reykjavík Grapevine. Join Dr Matthew Roby on a blustery day in West Iceland, as he walks you through three tales from Egils saga: the story of Egill’s first poetic composition at his grandfather’s farm on Álftanes; the story of the deadly ball game between Egill and his father on Digranes, modern-day Borgarnes; and the story of Egill’s depression and poetic healing, following the death of his sons.

To watch, listen, and read more about the sagas, you can find Dr Matthew Roby’s blog HERE.

If you are struggling to understand the Icelandic names of people or places in these videos, don’t forget to turn on closed captioning.

The English translation of ‘Sonatorrek’ quoted in this video is by Bernard Scudder.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door