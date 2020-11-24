From Iceland — Culture Pick: Jónsi - Sumarið sem aldrei kom

Photo by Barnaby Roper

Jónsi has dropped a new track today, accompanied by a video directed by Frosti Jón Runólfsson.

Sumarið sem aldrei kom (In English ‘The Summer That Never Came’) comes from Jónsi’s latest album Shiver, which he released in October.

The video, directed by drummer Frosti ‘Gringo’ Jón Runólfsson, takes the viewer through the streets of everyday Iceland. Not the beautiful frozen landscapes and mountain vistas most associate with Iceland, the video shows some of the characters you’d likely bump into on the streets of Reykjavik – from kids in gymnastics classes to rough sleepers, and everyone in between.

The song, which showcases Jónsi’s trademark falsetto vocals and whimsical synth sounds and works with the video to create a moving piece of art that feels both joyful and melancholic in equal measure.

Watch the video above or on Youtube. The album, Shiver, is available to buy from the Grapevine shop.

