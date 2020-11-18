From Iceland — Grapevine Tips 'n' Tricks #3: Finding A Place To Live

Photo by Art Bicnick

Culture editor Hannah Jane Cohen and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine discuss looking for a place to rent, whether you’re interested in renting a room or you want a whole apartment. If you have other tips and suggestions for this topic, leave them in the comments of our video. If you want us to cover another topic, send your suggestions to grapevine@grapevine.is.

Links:

– Leiga.is

– Search results for “leiga” (“to rent”) on Facebook

– Bland.is

– Leigulistinn

– AirBnB (as a temporary measure if all else fails)

– Vísir

– University of Iceland

– More on student housing

