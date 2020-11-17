From Iceland — Just Sayings: Lazy Co-Workers That Just Can’t Shut up

Are you really frustrated by that guy who can’t stop talking at work but doesn’t actually do any work? The one who is just hanging there, beside the cooler, talking to random coworkers? Well, we have a saying about these types in Icelandic. It’s “Oft hefur vinnulatur viljuga tungu.”

In English, this translates to “A lazy person often has an energetic tongue!”

This, of course, applies to all politicians, scholars in literature and philosophy as well as self-absorbed journalists (not me, of course), and obviously, that idiot coworker you hate and just keep going on about nothing while not doing actual work.