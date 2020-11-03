From Iceland — Fancies: Ester Olga Mondragon

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Ester Olga Mondragon (22), a professional makeup artist.
today’s look
Ester Olga Mondragon is wearing:
- Two-piece set, net dress & chains by Lovísa Tómas
- Shoes by Hello Kitty
- Lipstick & eyeshadow from NYX
style q&a
Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): Just one word—universal. One day I can be super colourful and cute and another I can be very basic Icelandic and others are like today, where I look very different. It all depends on my mood, but I love colourful things and two-piece sets like this.
Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Wasteland, Monki, Galleri Sautján and, of course, Lovísa Tómas design.
Favourite piece: I have a vinyl jacket that I bought on ASOS. It’s mint green with a little bit of fur. That’s one of my favourites, but there’s another dress from Lovísa Tómas—who made this outfit— that I love too. It’s a custom-made black turtleneck dress with a little mesh, velvet and a slit on the side. Those are my two favourite pieces right now because the dress makes me look so good and it’s custom-made by my friend and the jacket because it’s very cool and very different.
Something I would never wear: Anything baggy that hides my waist. I don’t want to hide my figure!
Lusting after: New Dr. Martens. The black platform ones.
Read more Fancies articles here.
