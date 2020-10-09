From Iceland — RVK Newscast #35: Norðrið Exhibition


RVK Newscast #35: Norðrið Exhibition

Published October 9, 2020

Climate change is causing horrific damage the world over. But it is especially keenly felt in the Nordic countries. For this edition of the Reykjavík Newscast, one of our interns, Jess, visited the Listasafn Árnesinga Art Museum in Hveragerði, to find out how artists in Iceland, Finland and Sweden are responding to climate change. Curator Daría Sól Andrews sat down with her to tell her all about the Norðrið exhibition, which hopes to shine a light on the true impact of climate change.

