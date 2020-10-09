From Iceland — RVK Newscast #35: Norðrið Exhibition

Photo by Art Bicnick

Climate change is causing horrific damage the world over. But it is especially keenly felt in the Nordic countries. For this edition of the Reykjavík Newscast, one of our interns, Jess, visited the Listasafn Árnesinga Art Museum in Hveragerði, to find out how artists in Iceland, Finland and Sweden are responding to climate change. Curator Daría Sól Andrews sat down with her to tell her all about the Norðrið exhibition, which hopes to shine a light on the true impact of climate change.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door