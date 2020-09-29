From Iceland — Culture Pick: 'GERÐUR' By Gerður Helgadóttir

Photo by Gerðarsafn Kópavogur

So what should one get on to today in Reykjavík? The Grapevine recommends checking out Gerðarsafn Kópavogur’s latest exhibition entitled ‘GERÐUR’ by Gerður Helgadóttir.

The exhibition focuses on Gerður Helgadóttir’s iron sculptures from the 1950s. As the first Icelandic artist to use iron in her artwork, Gerður was a pioneer of three-dimensional abstract art in the country. In fact, you might recognise Gerður’s name from the name of the museum—the only one in the country to be founded in honour of a female artist. Using iron plates or steel wires, the artist created delicate compositions in space, often with a cosmic reference. If you haven’t heard of her, this is your chance to. C’mon, she’s one of the most important sculptors in Icelandic history!

If you’re interested in more info about Gerður, you can check out some past coverage the Grapevine did on the artist here. Have fun!

The exhibition will be open until June 21st, 2021. Gerðarsafn Kópavogur is open every day from 10:00 to 17:00. Admission is 1,000 ISK but free for students and seniors.

