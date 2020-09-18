From Iceland — Hot Dogs, Gossip, Cellulite & Dolly Parton: Snjólaug Lúðvíksdóttir's Perfect Day

Photo by Art Bicnick

Snjólaug Lúðvíksdóttir is a comedian and screenwriter. For foreigners, her name is pronounced Snow-Leg, though it directly translates to Snow-Pool.

I want to start off by saying that this article will make it sound like I’m very on-it, but my Perfect Day is usually ordering pizza from my sofa and watching Netflix. That would be a boring article though, so here we go.

Morning

I would start the day by going swimming in Hafnarfjörður. They have a pool there called Suðurbæjarlaug, which is very — if this is an adjective — honest, meaning there’s no fluff or hoity-toity-ness. It’s been the same for 30 years. I used to go there when I was a teenager and they had a scale there and I used to suck in my stomach and weigh myself and I had so many complexes about my body. So I want to go there now and be like, BOOM! This is me! Here is my cellulite and all the rest of it and I don’t give a shit! That would be fun. After that, it’s time for the best hot dogs in the entire country — even the world, I would say — which are at Pylsubarinn in Hafnarfjörður. They grill the bread and everything is just immaculate. I have a hot dog for breakfast.

Mid-Day

I have two nieces; they are one and two. So post-hot dog, I’d take them to do something fun. Maybe we’d go to Ægisíða and walk by the oceans so they could pick up shells and poke at the fish. Then we’d head to Ísbúð Vesturbæjar so I can pump them full of sugary ice cream before returning them to their parents.

Afternoon

Now it’s around 14:00 — time to start drinking. Is that allowed? I’m saying it is. I’d see myself sitting outside at Austurvöllur, maybe at Apotek or Duck & Rose, with my group of girlfriends. There, we sip rosé and gossip. Yes, this day started off very healthy, but now it’s going to go rapidly downhill.

Dinner

Next we’d need some carbs, so it’s off to Sumac, one of my favourite restaurants in the city. This would be in non-COVID times of course because you have to share your food and eat with your fingers there so it all gets a bit sloppy.

In the heat of the night

Afterwards, we must find a karaoke place. I have two karaoke standards: “You’re So Vain” and anything by Dolly Parton, maybe “9 to 5” or “Jolene.” We end up shitfaced at Röntgen.

The next day it’s sofa and pizza. A two-day-perfect-day combo.

