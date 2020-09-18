From Iceland — Fancies: Ástrós Erla Benediktsdóttir

Photo by Art Bicnick

Ástrós Erla Benediktsdóttir (29) is a hair and makeup artist, reiki practitioner, soon-to-be yoga teacher, and counsellor at Samtökin ’78.

Wearing:

– Jumpsuit from Reserved

– I have no idea where these shoes are from. I don’t really think about brands!

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!):

Comfortable. Out-of-the-box. Unexpected. Colourful. Varied. My style is never the same. Of course I have the same clothes, but my state and my being are never the same so I never wear the same clothing in the same way. I also like to blend a lot—both colours and time periods. I’ll put something that’s very, for example, 1800s with something quite modern. Everything varies.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík:

All the thrift shops. I think my favourite one is Wasteland, but I also love Spúútnik, Fatamarkaðurinn, all the Red Cross stores and Hertex.

Favourite piece:

I love jumpsuits. I actually couldn’t choose between this one and another jumpsuit from Wasteland for this column. The other one is dark blue denim and really oversized. I wear a lot of oversized pieces—I use a belt to take it in on the waistline. I have some pieces from Icelandic designers that I’ve worked with on photoshoots, like MYRKA, Yeoman and Another Creation. Another Creation once designed an outfit for me for a movie premiere that I was working on, that’s one of my favourites, as well. It’s a silk jumpsuit with an open back and a tie around the neck. It also has a huge, flowing skirt over the top. It’s black with green on it—just like the Northern Lights.

Something I would never wear:

There’s nothing. If I think about my closet, I really have everything from crazy clothes to very normal ones.

Lusting after:

The right piece will come to me. It always does.