From Iceland — New In Town: The Return Of Flæði

Flæði is back! The art venue—whose name translates to ‘Flow’—has finally re-opened in a new central Vesturgata spot and we could not be more jazzed. Since their humble beginnings last year on Gréttisgata, the team behind the space has sought to showcase marginalised artists and counter the bourgeois elite gallery culture found in other spaces here and abroad. Alongside exhibitions, they host concerts, events, and basically anything else under the sun. Here’s to flowing and growing, friends. Long live!

Check out Flæði at Vesturgata 17. You can also check out their Facebook here and our past article on the gallery here.

