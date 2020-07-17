From Iceland — Fancies: Embla Óðinsdóttir

Published July 17, 2020

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Embla Óðinsdóttir (20), who works at Yeoman and is a student of graphic design at Listaháskóli Íslands.

today’s look

Embla Óðinsdóttir

Embla Óðinsdóttir is wearing:

  • Dress from Hildur Yeoman
  • Sunglasses are Le Specs
  • Vintage shoes
  • Jewelry from Maria Black

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): Fun. Comfortable. Casual—ok maybe not casual in this dress! But I like dressing up in a casual way. If you see me, I’m always wearing dresses or skirts. So my five words? Fun, comfortable, casual, nothing more.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Of course Yeoman, but also Spúútnik and Fatamarkaðurinn. I don’t shop much in Reykjavík. I mainly shop abroad.

Favourite piece: It would have to be an old rabbit fur coat from my grandma. My grandpa gave it to her for their first wedding anniversary and she gave it to me. I love it. I would never buy real fur right now, but when it’s handed down, it’s very special.

Embla Óðinsdóttir

Photo by Art Bicnick

Something I would never wear: Overalls. Especially denim ones. I used to wear them when I was like three so for me, they feel really childish.

Lusting after: I really want new sneakers. Some good crisp white ones. I’m looking, but I haven’t found anything I really love so I’ll just wait!

Embla Óðinsdóttir

Photo by Art Bicnick

Know someone with incredible aesthetics like Embla Óðinsdóttir? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is. Read more Fancies articles here.

