War Of The Nerds: Iceland Has Belugas In The House!

Photos by Merlin Entertainment

So, Iceland has belugas now. We endeavoured to fly them over from China in the middle of June and they are finally here. They were performers in some god awful sea world, but the animals’ new home is in the Westman Islands in the south of Iceland, in the same cove that Free Willy briefly called home before he languished and died. Velkomin new beluga friends to Iceland!

The Slave Names

The Sea Life Trust and Merlin Entertainment, who run Legoland and more amusement parks around the world, contacted the Westman Islands city council and asked them to host the animals. The two cuties have been given the slave names Little Grey and Little White for their new Icelandic life. The belugas are 11-years old, but will probably live to be 50, and they are smart as a whip.

The First Whale Party Area

“ We assume they’ll make a badass Hollywood movie about it someday.”

It’s assumed that over 300 beluga whales are captive around the world in different situations, and the minds behind this sanctuary project dream of bringing more of them to Westman Islands, making the largest conservation area for whales in the world.

They have room for 12 belugas in the cove, so this could be quite a party. They are very social, like us humans, and need both partners and trainers—whale trainers, not personal ones. So the city council of the Westman Islands hopes that they can train a local to be a caretaker for the animal. Sounds like the coolest job in the world, if you ask us.

While this isn’t technically a war of the nerds, it’s more a war of the good guys versus awful people who like to keep animals captive. We assume they’ll make a badass Hollywood movie about it someday. Fight the power, Iceland’s new belugas.

For more War of the Nerds like the Iceland belugas, click here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!