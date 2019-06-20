Fancies: Helga Vala Helgadóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Helga Vala Helgadóttir (22), who is a student at Háskóli Íslands.
today’s look
Helga Vala Helgadóttir is wearing:
- White blazer from MONKI
- Gold vintage leggings
- Dr. Martens boots
- White satin top
- Chanel earrings
- Necklace from Wasteland
style q&a with Helga Vala Helgadóttir
Describe your style in 5 words: 90s. Street. Retro. Sparkling. Classy.
Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Second-hand stories and Hildur Yeoman. You can always find something unique in vintage stores. My favourite is Spúútnik and Wasteland.
Favourite piece: This sweater I bought in London. It’s from a brand called KYE, it’s a Korean fashion brand. It’s green with a zipper and a gold turtleneck.
Something I would never wear: T-shirts and sweaters with logos on it that say like “Bitch” Yesterday I saw a guy that said, “Relax bitch,” and I was like, ok, that is something I would never wear.
Lusting after: Some white high heeled leather boots. I’ve been looking for it but I have to find the perfect ones. I don’t want Cowboy-style ones.
