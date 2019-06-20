Fancies: Helga Vala Helgadóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Helga Vala Helgadóttir (22), who is a student at Háskóli Íslands. today’s look

Helga Vala Helgadóttir is wearing: White blazer from MONKI

Gold vintage leggings

Dr. Martens boots

White satin top

Chanel earrings

Necklace from Wasteland style q&a with Helga Vala Helgadóttir Describe your style in 5 words: 90s. Street. Retro. Sparkling. Classy. Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Second-hand stories and Hildur Yeoman. You can always find something unique in vintage stores. My favourite is Spúútnik and Wasteland. Favourite piece: This sweater I bought in London. It’s from a brand called KYE, it’s a Korean fashion brand. It’s green with a zipper and a gold turtleneck.

Something I would never wear: T-shirts and sweaters with logos on it that say like “Bitch” Yesterday I saw a guy that said, “Relax bitch,” and I was like, ok, that is something I would never wear. Lusting after: Some white high heeled leather boots. I’ve been looking for it but I have to find the perfect ones. I don’t want Cowboy-style ones.



Know someone with incredible aesthetics like Helga Vala Helgadóttir? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is.

