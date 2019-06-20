Fancies: Helga Vala Helgadóttir - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Fancies: Helga Vala Helgadóttir

Published June 20, 2019

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Helga Vala Helgadóttir (22), who is a student at Háskóli Íslands.

today’s look

Helga Vala Helgadóttir is wearing:

  • White blazer from MONKI
  • Gold vintage leggings
  • Dr. Martens boots
  • White satin top
  • Chanel earrings
  • Necklace from Wasteland

style q&a with Helga Vala Helgadóttir

Describe your style in 5 words: 90s. Street. Retro. Sparkling. Classy.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Second-hand stories and Hildur Yeoman. You can always find something unique in vintage stores. My favourite is Spúútnik and Wasteland.

Favourite piece: This sweater I bought in London. It’s from a brand called KYE, it’s a Korean fashion brand. It’s green with a zipper and a gold turtleneck.

Something I would never wear: T-shirts and sweaters with logos on it that say like “Bitch” Yesterday I saw a guy that said, “Relax bitch,” and I was like, ok, that is something I would never wear.

Lusting after: Some white high heeled leather boots. I’ve been looking for it but I have to find the perfect ones. I don’t want Cowboy-style ones.

Know someone with incredible aesthetics like Helga Vala Helgadóttir? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is.

