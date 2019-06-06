Well, You Asked: Let’s Rant About Meat! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Well, You Asked: Let’s Rant About Meat!

Well, You Asked: Let’s Rant About Meat!

Published June 6, 2019

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
Photos by
Mink Studios

You’ve got questions. We’ve got answers.

How best to deal with meat guilt? I feel bad 4 eating it.

It sounds to me like you want to be a vegan but unfortunately have no self-control. We’d recommend taking a hallucinogen while sitting in front of a steak. Relax, trip, and talk to it. You’ll either find out that it’s absolutely fundamentally imperative that you become vegan to save your new steak friend Steve, or become so disillusioned to the plight of the animal world that you no longer have meat guilt and can start eating whale. Success!

Was it really that important that Icelanders jailed the bankers and crowd sourced their new constitution? They still had a prime minister in the Panama papers and the British 1% is buying up all the good land, so it can’t have been that important.

Woah. It sounds like you’ve got the basis of a sure-to-be-viral opinion piece going on. Please email us at grapevine@grapevine.is with your continued thoughts. We’d love the advertising money those clicks will make us—so will our bankers.

I’ve been watching Netflix’s flat-Earth documentary “Behind The Curve.” I’ve lost faith in humanity. Please help.

Well, we never thought we’d be saying this, but you should check out Logan Paul’s mockumentary, “FLAT EARTH: To The Edge And Back.” It’s a satirical take on the issue, and proves that, apparently, Logan Paul, the guy who filmed a dead body, is more reasonable than flat earthers. We truly do live in the darkest timeline.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Book your day tours in Iceland right here!
Tags:

Next:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

Culture
Culture
Comic Books, Rings, And Sex All Night: Countess Malaise’s Perfect Day

Comic Books, Rings, And Sex All Night: Countess Malaise’s Perfect Day

by

Culture
Culture
Happening In Reykjavík: Weird Kids Run Amok, Bára’s Party, Dream Island

Happening In Reykjavík: Weird Kids Run Amok, Bára’s Party, Dream Island

by

Culture
Culture
Reykjavík Events: Vaka Folk Music, The Colour Run & The Icelandic Tattoo Convention!

Reykjavík Events: Vaka Folk Music, The Colour Run & The Icelandic Tattoo Convention!

by

Culture
Culture
Cocktails, Coffee And The Perfect Concert: Hildur’s Perfect Day

Cocktails, Coffee And The Perfect Concert: Hildur’s Perfect Day

by

Culture
Culture
Reykjavík Events: Icelandic Meat Soup, Mekkin Roff & More!

Reykjavík Events: Icelandic Meat Soup, Mekkin Roff & More!

by

Culture
Culture
Reykjavík Events: Can’t Think Just Feel, lowercase nights & More

Reykjavík Events: Can’t Think Just Feel, lowercase nights & More

by and

Show Me More!