Sverrir Páll Guðnason To Replace Daniel Craig In ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel

Icelandic actor, Sverrir Páll Guðnason, who recently broke out in Hollywood alongside Shia LaBeouf in ‘Borg vs McEnroe,’ has been cast as Mikael Blomqvist in ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web,’ Sony’s sequel to ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.’

Variety reports that Sverrir will replace Daniel Craig, who previously played Mikael, while ‘The Crown’ actor Claire Foy will play the lead, Lisbeth Salander. They will be joined by ‘Blade Runner: 2049’s’ Sylvia Hooks and Claes Bang of ‘The Square,’ while Fede Alvarez will direct.

The film will be released in October 2018 and will be hoping to emulate the critical and commercial success of David Fincher’s 2011 English-language adaptation, which garnered five Academy Award nominations, winning one for Best Film Editing.

Sverrir – who has starred in Swedish productions such as ‘Monica Z,’ ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Wallander’ – was born in Lund but raised in Reykjavík, and we at the Grapevine are sure he bleeds red, white and blue.