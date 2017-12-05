Culture
Movies & Theatre
Game Of Thrones To Shoot In Iceland In February 2018

Game Of Thrones To Shoot In Iceland In February 2018

Greig Robertson
Words by
Photos by
Inverse Entertainment

Published December 5, 2017

Game of Thrones will return to film in the Land of Fire and Ice for the final time in February; well, until myriad spin-offs are produced following the completion of season eight.

*WARNING* – This article contains a spoiler.

The filming period will be a few days long and will depend on the snow conditions, Vísir reports. Over the course of the last few years, annual visits from the Game of Thrones cast have become customary, with the show shooting at destinations such as Snæfellsjökull, Höfðabrekkuheiði, Mývatn, Grjótagjá, Reynisfjörður, Jökulsárlón and Stakkholtsgjá.

This time around, the majority of the shooting team is expected to be Icelandic, while domestic actors will be hoping to replicate the likes of Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson by appearing in the show’s final series.

Do not be alarmed if you see a massive zombie dragon flying around Icelandic skies around the February period, though. Even if it isn’t CGI, it’s probably completely tame.

Latest

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Beyond Strength: Baldvin Z Brings Reynir The Strongman To The Big Screen

Beyond Strength: Baldvin Z Brings Reynir The Strongman To The Big Screen

by

Baldvin Z’s new documentary ‘Beyond Strength’ reveals the man behind the myth of Reynir Leósson, an Icelander so strong that

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Blessed Is He Who Buys Black Sundays’ 2018 Film Calendar

Blessed Is He Who Buys Black Sundays’ 2018 Film Calendar

by

Film event Black Sundays has clocked up over 100 screenings of cult and classic films at Bíó Paradís. Since its

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Inside Small-Town Icelandic Life In ‘690 Vopnafjörður’

Inside Small-Town Icelandic Life In ‘690 Vopnafjörður’

by

No frills and bare bones, ‘690 Vopnafjörður’ documents everyday life in a small fishing village in Iceland. Director Karna Sigurðardóttir and cinematographer Sebastian Ziegler

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Where Was It Shot: Echo & The Bunnymen’s ‘The Cutter’

Where Was It Shot: Echo & The Bunnymen’s ‘The Cutter’

by

Long ago, Iceland was graced with the presence of one of the best new wave, post-punk bands from Liverpool, Echo

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Poseidon Has Left The Building: New Documentary ‘Atlantis, Iceland’ Sinks

Poseidon Has Left The Building: New Documentary ‘Atlantis, Iceland’ Sinks

by

Music documentaries about Iceland have had a fairly spotty past, and their titles are often met with extended groans, so

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Lost Film Classics: In ‘Count Me Out’ The Kids Are Alright

Lost Film Classics: In ‘Count Me Out’ The Kids Are Alright

by

In the ‘90s, the Icelandic film industry was churning out three films per year on average. With that sort of

Show Me More!