Game Of Thrones To Shoot In Iceland In February 2018

Game of Thrones will return to film in the Land of Fire and Ice for the final time in February; well, until myriad spin-offs are produced following the completion of season eight.

*WARNING* – This article contains a spoiler.

The filming period will be a few days long and will depend on the snow conditions, Vísir reports. Over the course of the last few years, annual visits from the Game of Thrones cast have become customary, with the show shooting at destinations such as Snæfellsjökull, Höfðabrekkuheiði, Mývatn, Grjótagjá, Reynisfjörður, Jökulsárlón and Stakkholtsgjá.

This time around, the majority of the shooting team is expected to be Icelandic, while domestic actors will be hoping to replicate the likes of Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson by appearing in the show’s final series.

Do not be alarmed if you see a massive zombie dragon flying around Icelandic skies around the February period, though. Even if it isn’t CGI, it’s probably completely tame.