Noodle Soups for Your Wintry Soul

Rain! Wind! Snow! Sleet! As the sky comes crashing down on you, you scramble to find shelter in the miserable cold. Maybe you have a fluffy creature or a significant other to cuddle with, or maybe you have neither. Don’t start weeping just yet, let’s get you a hot, steaming bowl of noodle soup and restore your faith in life. Here are five noodle places in Reykjavík where you can slurp your troubles away.

Noodle Station: Laugavegur 103

One of the most popular noodle shops in town, they offer three options: chicken, beef (both 1.580 ISK) and vegetable (920 ISK). The broth is tasty and rich. They also have a spicy option, hooray! Don’t underestimate it though, it’s actually very, very spicy. It’ll get your nose going and your eyes tearing up. If you’re up for the challenge, go at it!

Núðluskálin: Skólavörðustígur 8

Conveniently located right off Laugavegur, Núðluskálin has two main soup bases: coconut and tomato. The coconut soup is especially flavourful. The meat options are chicken and turkey balls (1.890 ISK). There are plenty of vegetarian options as well (1.740 ISK). If you have children tagging along, they can also get their bowls of noodles for just 1.090 ISK.

Ramen Momo: Tryggvagata 16

Attention, this is a Tibetan restaurant, not a Japanese restaurant, even though their menus look similar. You can choose either Tonkotsu or Miso for broth and then you have three kinds of noodles to choose from: ramen, udon and rice (gluten free). Their broth is a bit bland compared to the other ones on this list, but their toppings are diverse: chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or tofu.

Pho Vietnamese Restaurant: Suðurlandsbraut 8

It’s Pho, one of the greatest noodle dishes ever, what else can I say? There are at least five different meat options (1.650 ISK–1.890 ISK) and two veggie options (1.990 ISK). There are also many other dishes to choose from if you don’t feel like eating noodles.

Yummi Yummi: Hverfisgata 123

Their Special of the Month is Bamee Nam, which is an egg noodle soup with pork, meat balls, tofu and bean sprouts, and it’s only 1.090 ISK! Otherwise they have two kinds of Thai noodle soups and a yellow curry soup, all of which are 1.590 ISK. Slurp away my friend, slurp away.