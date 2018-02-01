Culture
New In Town: Tales From Iceland – The Story of A Country Told Through News

New In Town: Tales From Iceland – The Story of A Country Told Through News

Hannah Jane Cohen
@maidofshade
Art Bicnick

Published February 1, 2018

This brand new video exhibition takes you directly into the heart of Iceland through two radically different perspectives.

On the first floor, look at the country through the eyes of foreigners with a diverse range of videos showcasing everything from an American artist holed up in the Borgarnes countryside to foreign children whining about Icelandic weather. Upstairs, learn from the locals in a news video exhibition that will basically teach you everything you need about Iceland in under 40 minutes. For instance—while you might have gone crazy for the Icelandic footballers at the Euros, did you know Iceland’s only world championship win is at bridge?

Visit Tales from Iceland at Snorrabraut 37, and get more information on their website.

