Happening In Reykjavík This Week: Our Event Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Spring may not quite have sprung as much as we had originally hoped, as the second coming of winter that was our Monday brought a very confusing amount of snow and some amber travel warnings across the country. We at the Grapevine, though, believe fully that positive thinking will lead to positive outcomes so here are some awesome events to brighten up your week.

Monday, March 11th

BEIRÚT, BEYRUT, BEYROUTH, BEYROUT

Until March 31st, 10:00-17:00, Listasafn Íslands

Beirut has, in recent years, become a fashionable locale within the art world. This exhibition highlights the socio-politically complex society, diving deep into its cultural diversity. The political situation there is unstable and there are constant ongoing conflicts in and with neighbouring countries. All of his has an effect on the formation and mentality of the city, just like the creativity, words and dreams of its inhabitants enriches it. The exhibit is open from 19:00 to 17:00 today, but if you can’t make it, The National Gallery of Iceland is open everyday the same hours.

Tuesday, March 12th

Rox & Owza Album Release Concert

20:00, Húrra, 2,000 ISK

Rox & Owza will bless your ears with a new album titled “Desperate”. The two describe their tunes as pop music with a dark twist and listening to it, you really get that vibe coming through as clear as a bell. They will be playing at Húrra alongside some other great acts that include S.hel, Frid, and Skaði. If you’re looking to be transported to another place while riding on the waves of some truly hypnotic synths, then this is the place you need to be.

Wednesday, March 13th

Taiwan Film Festival: Taiwanese Short Films

20:00, Bíó Paradís, 800 ISK

The Taiwan Film Festival is here to transport you to the other side of the globe. This year marks the first time that the festival will be in Iceland and today, you can catch its collection of Taiwanese directed short films. Watch, relax, and bring some of Taiwan’s history and culture to your snowy doorstep.

Here is a list of films that will be shown tonight:

1. The Glamorous Boys of Tang（唐朝綺麗男）

2018 / 15minutes

Director: Su Hui-Yu

Language: Mandarin

Subtitles: English

2. Blossom（繁花盛開）

2017 / 25minutes

Director: Lin Han

Language: Mandarin

Subtitles: English

3. In Trance We Gaze（恍惚與凝視的練習）

2018 / 20minutes

Director: Chen Singing

Language: Taiwanese, Mandarin

Subtitles: English

4. The Pig（豬）

2013 / 21minutes

Director: Chen Singing

Language: Mandarin

Subtitles: English

5. Arnie（阿尼）

2016 / 24minutes

Director: Rina B. Tsou

Language: Filipino, Taiwanese, Mandarin

Subtitles: English

6. 32 Km – 60 Years（32公里～六十年）

2018 / 26minutes

Director: Laha Mebow

Language: Atayal, Mandarin

Subtitles: English

Thursday, March 14th

Retrocup #1: Mario Kart 64 Competition

21:10, Gaukurinn, Free!

While this event would perhaps have been suited to March 10th—Mar10 or Mario Day!—we are still happy to be able to fit into our little go-karts and cause some mayhem. Turtle shells will fly. Friendships will be ruined. One person will take the crown.

You will be playing on the classic Nintendo 64 console and the winner will be offered a shot at the All Star league to be held later in the year. Go kill it.

For more events download our Appening app from Android or iPhone app stores.