New In Town: Reykjavík Kitchen

Art Bicnick

Published October 17, 2018

This cosy, minimalist restaurant is your go-to if you like a relaxed atmosphere with good food. The menu is spartan, but there should definitely be something for everyone. From fish to meat and vegetarian options, there’s a range of traditional Icelandic dishes on offer, and you won’t leave hungry. All the dishes are prepared with passion and finesse. Make sure to check out their desserts, you can’t miss out on these sweet treats.

Reykjavík Kitchen is located on Rauðarárstígur 10. They have lunch specials from Monday to Saturday 11:30 – 15:00, and Happy Hour every day from 15:00 – 18:00

