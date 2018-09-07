Fancies: Birna Björk Hölludóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Birna Björk Hölludóttir (23), who works at Arctic Adventures.

today’s look

Wearing:

Special edition Nike Airs for Foot Locker

Worker pants from 66 ° North

Necklace from Hildur Hafstein

Off-White belt

Off-White bag

Black shirt

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: That’s really hard. Street for sure, but really whatever I feel comfortable in. I like to mix street with high end, like Gucci and Louis. But my style can also be dark and pink. Black is for sure my favourite colour.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Second hand stores sometimes, but I don’t shop in Iceland much. I save up and shop when I travel or buy things online. Right now Farfetch is my favourite online shop.

Favourite piece: These pants from the 66° North workman’s section. I bought them and I have been wearing them practically everyday since then.

Least favourite trend: Okay. I understand you might have someone on Instagram that is your favourite and you see them wearing something and you are like, “Oh my God! I want that.” But I like to be different. I don’t want to be like others. I think Icelanders are like this. They look at Instagram and if someone has a lot of followers, they are like, well this person wore this so I am going to buy the whole outfit. Icelanders are known for copying, maybe because we are small. Copying is my least favourite trend.

Lusting after: Off-White is getting me really inspired right now. Jordans from Off-White x Nike—the white ones are at the top of my list. I am really into shoes at the moment, like all kinds of brands. For example, Sketchers have been catching my eyes a lot lately.

Know someone with incredible aesthetics? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is.