Coffee, Kitties And Sweaty Dancefloors: Unnur María Máney Bergsveinsdóttir’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Unnur María Máney Bergsveinsdóttir is the indisputable circus queen of Iceland. During the day, she spends her time hoop-dancing and performing on the aerial silks as Húlladúllan. At night she morphs into Kabarett star Miss Encircled. If that’s not enough, Unnur is also a historian specialising in 1980s Reykjavík. Here is her perfect day in the city.

First thing in the morning

On my perfect day in Reykjavík, I would begin with a cuddle session with my feline overlords. We all share the same bed and it can take us a while to get out of there. At some point, I will get out of bed, feed my overlords, grind coffee beans, and make a big pot of coffee. Then I will drink unhealthy amounts of black coffee while observing the sea from my kitchen window. Afterwards, I always read the newspaper.

Breakfast

I like to cook breakfast at home. I’d make french toast topped with avocado, salt, pepper and a few drops of sesame oil, and drink more coffee. Buf if I went out, I would go to Natura Hotel. They do fancy weekday morning buffets with an abundance of everything, except for oysters. I love oysters. I lived in France for too long.

Mid-Morning

Because it’s the perfect day, it wouldn’t be raining and I would have a yoga and stretching session in my garden. I live in Grandi so you can see the whole Faxaflói bay and sometimes the Snæfellsnes peninsula and glacier from my window.

Afternoon

In the afternoon, I would go to Primal Iceland and do their lunch training session. Those guys give awesome movement classes in an amazing space. After the lunch class, I would do a hoop training session and then hang out there going between the sauna and cold baths. But after that, I would probably head home for a power nap. I like my beauty naps.

Dinner

I would definitely go to Veganæs, the new vegan diner at Gaukurinn. I am addicted to chef Linnea’s food. I would get the fake fish. It’s amazing.

Late at night

I would finish the day by kicking ass performing at a Reykjavik Kabarett show. We are having them every Friday now at Þjóðleikhúsið. Then I would head home and snuggle up with the feline overloads, or get drunk and snog a pretty girl on the sweaty dance floor at Gaukurinn while Skaði DJs. I love her taste in music.

