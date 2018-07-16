Happening In Reykjavík This Week: Our Top Picks

Summer is finally here—today at least—in Reykjavík and it’s time to celebrate that sweet sweet Vitamin D. Here are our top picks for the week.

Monday

Kizomba Night, Hverfisbarinn, 21:30, Free!

Monday nights aren’t usually known as prime dancing times, but that’s why you should head over to Hverfisbarinn for some afro-house Kizomba realness. Never heard of the dance? It’s slow and erotic, the best way to make Monday night great again. Btw, Kizomba translates to ‘party’—need we say more?

Tuesday

Moments From The Life Of Asylum Seekers In Iceland, Gerðuberg Culture House, 10:00-18:00

Canadian documentary photographer Annie Ling‘s exhibition is still going strong until the end of August, so don‘t miss your chance to visit this visual reflection on asylum seekers’ experience in Iceland. The Gerðuberg Culture house is open Monday to Thursday from 10:00-18:00 and Friday from 11:00-18:00.

Wednesday

Jazz With A View: Baldvin Snær Hlynsson Quintet, Harpa, 21:00, 2,500 ISK

Pianist Baldvin Snær, or as we should call him, “Newcomer Of The Year” at the 2018 Icelandic Music awards, will be leading his quintet through pieces from his debut album ‘Renewal’ as well as some brand new compositions. The music is a delicate mix of folk and jazz, minimalist but still exciting.

Thursday

SEX SELF, Ekkisens, Opening Event At 18:00, Free!

A combination of a music video release, concert and installation, MSEA’s exhibit ‘SEX SELF’ is based around the musician’s release of her new video of the same name. “I miss my sex self,” MSEA moans wistfully in her song, where she explores the disconnection she, and perhaps society as a whole, feels toward the sexual side of themselves. “I’m lost in fullness, I’m lost in empty-hollowed.” If you spend your free time reading Laura Mulvey and watching Maya Deren, don’t miss this. The exhibit runs until July 25th.

Friday:

Skálmöld, Gaukurinn, 16:00 & 21:00, 1,500-3,000 ISK

Viking metal ain’t for everyone, but hey, don’t smite it till you try it! That’s right, titans Skálmöld are finally returning to Iceland after a prolific roster of summer shows abroad. At 16:00, they’ll have an all ages show with tickets are 1,500 ISK. At 21:00 though, it’s time to party with a 20+ show where tickets are 3,000 ISK. Bring your own spears.

Saturday

Container Society, Gallerí Port, 17:00, Free!

Come experience the photograph series ‘Container Society’ by photographer Þórsteinn Sigurðsson aka xDeathrow. ‘Container Society’ seeks to engage the viewer in a reality that society all too often turns a blind eye to—the lived experience of people who live in containers in the Grandi harbour area. Printed books of the project will be available for sale at the event and all profits go toward reducing the harms of HIV.

Sunday

Guðný Guðmundsdóttir: Mozart Marathon, Hannesarholt, 12:15, 3,000 ISK

Guðný Guðmundsdóttir is the former concertmaster of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. She’s also a party animal celebrating her 70th birthday with a marathon of every single piece Mozart ever wrote for violin and piano. This iteration sees her joining up with Gerrit Schuil for Sonata in G Major KV 27 (The Hague, 1766), Sonata in A Major KV 305 (Paris, 1778), and Sonata in E Flat Major KV 380 (Vienna). The Sonata in G Major is a particular standout. Composed for Princess Caroline of Nassau-Weilburg, the piece was written when Mozart was just 10 years old. It’s ornate and grandiose, the perfect entry into Mozart’s early years. Bonus: If you’re a student, tickets are only 1,500 ISK. Be there or be… Salieri.

