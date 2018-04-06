Culture
What Have We Won?: The European Yo-yo Championships

What Have We Won?: The European Yo-yo Championships

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Igor Galliev

Published April 6, 2018

There are many sports not given the coverage they deserve—oh, so we only care about curling once every four years? Bullshit. That said, the lack of focus on yo-yoing is probably the most egregious. Action packed, intensely difficult, involving a beloved childhood toy—what’s not to live for?

This ignorance is especially scandalous for Icelanders, as they have one of the best in the world calmly walking the dog in their own backyard. His name? Páll Valdimar Guðmundsson. His wins? Too many to count.

Do it double handed

Palli has been a stable in the yo-yo community since he first picked one up nearly thirteen years ago, even now having his own signature model, fittingly called ‘Puffin’, which you can buy online at Yoyo Expert.

While he excels and competes in many different facets of yo-yo life, his most victorious smitings are in the double handed division, where you do tricks with two yo-yos at the same time. In the European Yo-yo Championships, he has won second in this division in 2015, 2017, and 2018, and third in 2016.  

The show was comparable to when Michael Jackson did the moonwalk for the first time.

But Palli’s most notorious yo-yo supremacy occurred at the 2012 44Clash Contest, where he won first place in the Battle Tournament. In front of a live audience of yo-yo fanatics, our maverick debuted a never-before-seen yo-yo trick element called the Grind Winder. The trick revolves around doing yo-yo grinds while the yo-yo makes a sidewinder. In layman’s terms, the string does a weird sprial-y thing.

The show was comparable to when Michael Jackson did the moonwalk for the first time. The crowd went crazy. Páll secured eternal glory, and the trick has since become a stable in modern yo-yoing.

I, Grapevine

That said, the Grapevine did our research and aggressively disputes his second place win in 2018. The first place winner was actually not a European citizen but just some Japanese guy studying abroad in Hungary. What?!

The Grapevine does not stand for this type of riggery and Takuma Inoue should take care to see that no masked man runs up and cuts his strings next year. We don’t joke about yo-yoing.

Latest

Culture
Beasts Of Iceland: Rats

Beasts Of Iceland: Rats

by

Rats are controversial. While they are some of the most intelligent animals around, with the ability to strategise, empathise, and

Culture
Icelandic Drag Goes International, Sets Sights On RuPaul’s DragCon

Icelandic Drag Goes International, Sets Sights On RuPaul’s DragCon

by

Icelandic drag is a phenomenon that continues to go from strength to strength. From just one annual competition at Reykjavík

Culture
Museums in Strange Places Podcast #14: The Museum Of Sundry Objects

Museums in Strange Places Podcast #14: The Museum Of Sundry Objects

by

Hey there. I’m Hannah. I’m an American museum professional and Fulbright Fellow living in Reykjavík, and I’m the host of

Culture
HAPPENING TONIGHT: GKR & DJ Sura At Tivoli

HAPPENING TONIGHT: GKR & DJ Sura At Tivoli

by

There’s no denying that since dropping his first single ‘Morgunmatur’ (‘Breakfast’) back in 2015, GKR has come a long way. He

Culture
A Quiet Wave Of Change: In Conversation With Katrín Gunnarsdóttir

A Quiet Wave Of Change: In Conversation With Katrín Gunnarsdóttir

by

“Crescendo”, the new work by the acclaimed choreographer Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, opens tonight at Tjarnarbíó. It is a conceptual piece, gentle

Culture
PHOTOS: DesignMarch 2018

PHOTOS: DesignMarch 2018

by

This weekend, DesignMarch hit Reykjavík with a bang, rounding up the most exciting, innovative, and relevant design projects in the

Show Me More!