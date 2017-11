Who are the Faces of Reykjavík? This month we have Sunna, who’s also a DJ, share with us some snippets of her life in Iceland.

Name: Sunna Axels (DJ SAKANA)

Age: 25

From: Reykjavik

If I had a boat I would name it: Katarina.

Last thing I purchased: Vegetarian gyoza from Ramen Momo.

If I had one wish it would be: No more violence.

Music I’m listening to: Fever Ray’s new album.