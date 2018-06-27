Best of West Iceland 2018: Best Bathing Spot

The west of Iceland begins just outside Greater Reykjavík’s northern city limits. From undulating fjords and stretches of idyllic farmland to the rolling fields of Borgarfjörður, to the geothermally active Snæfellsnes peninsula, the Langjökull glacier, and the sprawling Kalmanstunga lava field, it’s an area that contains all the diversity of Iceland. Each region is rich with small towns, tucked-away pools, remote glaciers and historic sites. It’s a wonderful part of Iceland, and we’ve distilled some of the must-see places for you here.

Best Bathing Spot Lýsuhólslaug Snæfellsbær Lýsuhólslaug, a.k.a. the Green Lagoon, was the unanimous choice of the panel for best bathing spot. “It’s an organic pool that’s cosy, locally run, and has no chemicals,” one panel member says. “I recommend it to anyone that wants to swim in Snæfellsnes.” The pool is, like its name, green, which is caused by algae naturally found in the carbonated water called Chlorella. Chlorella is full of silica and iron, so if you suffer from things like psoriasis, eczema, and acne, the Green Lagoon might become your magic pill. Runner-Up: Borgarnes Pool Íþróttamiðstöðin, Þorsteinsgata 1, Borgarnes The family-friendly Borgarnes swimming pool boasts a clean and modern feel as well as a great view out to the ocean. With an indoor and outdoor pool, hot pools, a sauna, a steam bath, lap wading pools and more, you’ll be wanting for nothing. “It is probably the most well-known part of Borgarnes,” one of the panel members who grew up in Borgarnes says. “And it has three slides, which was very exciting for us as kids.” Newcomer: Krauma Deildartunguhver, 320 Reykholt You can’t miss Krauma—the steam from the bubbling geothermal vent pours skywards into a column that’s visible for miles around. The complex contains five outdoor hot pots of various sizes and temperatures, a cold plunge pool, a scented sauna, a steam room, and a lounge area with an open fire that can be turned around to face a circle of reclining loungers.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.