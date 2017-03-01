Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Grocery Store

While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lópapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!

Winner

Krónan

Fiskislóð 15-21 & other locations

Whilst the bargainous pig-logoed branches of Bónus might have a firm hold on the hearts, wallets, fridge-freezers and reusable shopping bags of anyone who lives downtown, this year most of our panel preferred rival chain Krónan. Despite there being no downtown location, they praised Krónan’s size, and the quality and variety of produce on offer. “It’s open the latest, so you don’t have to plan your life around it,” said one panellist. “And Krónan in Grandi is a party,” added another. “I always put on lipstick before I go.”

Runners Up

Melabúðin

Hagamelur 39

This small-but-perfectly-formed neighbourhood grocery store in Vesturbær is a star amongst Reykjavík’s food shops, with a stellar selection packed into its tight aisles and a sociable NYC delicatessen feel. “You can get nice cheese—or alligator steaks,” said the panel. “It’s where you go if you want to stock up for a nice dinner party.” Fjarðarkaup

Hólshraun 1b, 220 Hafnarfjörður

This Hafnarfjörður grocery is a throwback that’s charmingly traditional, from the friendly service to the old-style butcher’s counter. “There are generations of people working there,” said the panel. “Icelandic people who don’t live in Hafnarfjörður make it a trip to go there together—like a family thing.”

Previous Winners

2016: Bónus

