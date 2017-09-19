City Guide: Reykjavík’s Best Pizza

Most visitors to Iceland understandably want to try some traditional Icelandic cuisine, which is mostly centred around lamb and fish dishes. But Reykjavík, small as it is, does have some capital city perks. Whether it’s a quick bite for lunch or an Italian feast, here are some of our favourite pizza places.

Hverfisgata 12

Having opened originally as The Pizza Place With No Name, this cosy bar and pizza joint is known to most by its address: Hverfisgata 12. It’s one of the best pizza places Iceland has to offer, with a rustic carnival-themed interior, weeknight DJs, a stellar cocktail menu, and a selection of gourmet pizzas with unexpected topping combinations. They have hearty weekend brunch pizzas, and you can head upstairs to Mikkeller & Friends for some fancy beer afterwards. You’ll feel better walking out than you did going in.

Hornið

The winner of our Best Pizza category in the 2017 Best of Reykjavík magazine was Hornið. It’s Iceland’s oldest pizza restaurant, and has a special place in the hearts of locals. Expect thin, crispy bases and hearty toppings served in a comfortable, airy dining room with plenty of light coming through the floor-to-ceiling windows. We particularly recommend the seafood options.

Coocoo’s Nest

This cosy family-run eatery, tucked away in an ex-industrial unit on Grandi, rotates the menu each day of the week. Should you pop in on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you can try their delicious, crispy, generously-topped pizzas. A foodie favourite.

The Deli

There isn’t a better place for a quick bite on your lunch break than The Deli. This teeny tiny spot on Laugavegur sells whole pizzas as well as generously cut individual slices at fair prices, with a crispy, thin crust and a plethora of toppings that you’d never in a million years throw together on a pizza. Yet, they work. Try the one with spinach and peanuts: it’s that perfect balance between soft and crunchy that’ll keep you coming back.

Eldsmiðjan

In the past few years the team at Eldsmiðjan has really stepped up its game. The trick to making a great pizza is getting the dough right; too salty or too insipid and you’ve ruined it. Indeed, Eldsmiðjan must have suddenly changed its salt-to-water ratio, transforming their bland imitations of this Italian staple into a juicy treat for the senses. The menu includes the classic meat and pepperoni-filled pizza that Icelanders love, but the veggie options will make your mouth water. Try the basil, fresh tomato and sea salt Campania.

Domino’s

Finally, if you can’t go to the pizza, have the pizza come to you. Domino’s has several branches dotted around the city. You know the drill: basic, no-frills comfort food, with a choice of bases, a wide range of sides, and the option to decide on your own selection of toppings. Domino’s in Iceland does exactly what you expect it to do. Just for more money than you’re used to elsewhere, probably.

