From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2020: Best Goddamn Store

Consumerism might be destroying the planet, but hey, you can’t walk around naked. While Iceland may not be a worldwide shopping destination due to high prices and its relative isolation, there’s still a plethora of unique products that are worth spending your hard-earned dough on. From handmade lopapeysur created by dotings Grandmas to obscure Björk b-b-b-sides, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík.

Best Goddamn Store Fischer Fischersund 3 Fischer wowed the 2019 Grapevine Best Of Shopping panel, with the newcomer unanimously winning the Best Goddamn Store for its out-of-the-box take on the shopping experience. This year was no different. From packaging-free shampoo to a special perfume section, the store treads the line between a shop and a design space, serving up a sensory, highly aesthetic environment that makes every purchase feel special. “Fischer changed just what a store could be in Reykjavík,” praised one panellist. “They showed that you could push the limits and do something personalised and different. It’s inspirational.” Runner-Up: Farmers Market Laugavegur 37 & Hólmaslóð 2 Many brands have claimed the throne of traditional Icelandic style, but perhaps no brand has done it so luxuriously as Farmers Market. With references to the past wrapped up in modern silhouettes and opulent fabrics, Farmers Market serves up traditional Scandinavian fashion for the modern age. For this, they deserve applause. Runner-Up: Nexus Álfheimar 74

Nexus helped geekdom flourish in Iceland, creating a warm meeting place for those interested in comics, sci-fi, role-playing games, table-top games, and other fandoms. “They created a culture and a house for it,” exclaimed one panellist.

