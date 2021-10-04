From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Place To End The Night

Photo by Art Bicnick

The pandemic restrictions certainly shook up the Reykjavík bar scene in 2020, but that doesn’t mean that our favourite drinking institutions didn’t do everything they could to create a safe environment to assuage COVID-19 anxieties. In fact, the past year saw a plethora of new spots opening and old classics keeping the spirit of the city alive. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program. But hey—we’ve done pretty well at vaccinations.

Best Place To End The Night Kiki Queer Bar Laugavegur 22 “Queer spaces are so important,” one queer member of the panel explained. “So sometimes I wish Kiki Queer Bar wasn’t so great so it’d still just be us! But that said, it was created as a safe space and I think Kiki is really setting the standard there. Now more bars are following suit!” Our panel was unanimous that there’s no better or more welcoming late-night dance floor than the pumping upstairs hub of Reykjavík’s resident queer space, which plays the greatest dance hits of the past 30 years and attracts a clientale that is ready to let loose. You know, those “OH MY GOD I LOVE THIS SONG” tracks you need to listen to late at night? Yes, we mean “Euphoria” by Loreen, and you can bet they will play it twice. Runner-Up: Röntgen Hverfisgata 12 What else can we say about Röntgen? It’s basically got everything you need. You can sit at the tables and chat, or join in on the crazier fun downstairs. This place has quickly become the go-to place in Reykjavík and it’s a sure-fire bet that any late night there will be wild. Newcomer: Kaffibarinn Bergstaðastræti 1 There is a reason that Kaffibarinn is still here and still full of dedicated regulars. At night, you’ll find the crowd gets rowdy, the convos get interesting and the dance floor gets sweaty in the most wonderful way. Basically—if you want to see local artists and intellectuals lose their minds, go here.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.