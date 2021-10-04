From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Date Place

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

The pandemic restrictions certainly shook up the Reykjavík bar scene in 2020, but that doesn’t mean that our favourite drinking institutions didn’t do everything they could to create a safe environment to assuage COVID-19 anxieties. In fact, the past year saw a plethora of new spots opening and old classics keeping the spirit of the city alive. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program. But hey—we’ve done pretty well at vaccinations.

Best Date Place Port 9 Veghúsastígur 9 “It’s very intimate,” our panel decreed. “If you’re looking for a quiet place to really get to know someone, Port 9 is the most romantic spot.” Cosy and tucked away with a secretive vibe, this wine bar solves the age-old problem in Reykjavík: Where can I go for a date where I won’t be bothered by a ton of people I know who will later inundated me with texts about my new paramour? Ah, détendez vous, mes amis, for sitting at Port 9 feels like you’re away from the rest of the world and there seems to be an unspoken bond of letting each other be. So sit, have a glass and get to flirting. At Port 9, every language is the language of love—even ugly languages like Danish. Runner-Up: Bíó Paradís Hverfisgata 52 Bíó Paradís might not be your first thought for a date, but it was one of the favourites of the panel. “It’s such a friendly environment,” one panellist raved. “Grab a beer with someone early in the night. It’s such a positive place to start the night at.” Whether you catch a movie or not, the cosy environment of Bíó Paradís is a great place to see if you’re compatible with someone and want to continue the night somewhere else—or hey, speed things along and just head home. Runner-Up: Luna Flórens Grandagarður 25 Part flower-child, part spiritual and with a whole lot of whimsy thrown into the mix, this cosy and hand-crafted bar is so intimate it makes you wanna spend the day musing about geodes and tarot card readings. If you’re looking to properly get to know a flame—one you’re astrologically compatible with, of course—grab a house cocktail, a slice of vegan cake and explore your lunar cycle

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.