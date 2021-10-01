From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Wine Bar

Photo by Vínstúkan Tíú Sopar/Facebook

The pandemic restrictions certainly shook up the Reykjavík bar scene in 2020, but that doesn’t mean that our favourite drinking institutions didn’t do everything they could to create a safe environment to assuage COVID-19 anxieties. In fact, the past year saw a plethora of new spots opening and old classics keeping the spirit of the city alive. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program. But hey—we’ve done pretty well at vaccinations.

Best Wine Bar Vínstúkan Tíú Sopar Laugavegur 27 Every oenophile—wine connoisseur, for the uninitiated—knows that to truly appreciate wine, it’s imperative to find a cosy, inviting environment where you can feel truly comfortable indulging in some undertones. Vínstúkan Tíú Sopar has perfected this. “For me, this is the perfect bar. It’s my place. You walk in and their selection is just crazy. Maybe you arrived just wanting a glass of white and suddenly you’re sharing a bottle of orange wine and it’s just delicious. The bartenders know what to recommend and they are also just so friendly! I always feel like they’re drinking with me,” one panel member laughed. (Note: They are not.) Runner-Up: Port 9 Veghúsastígur 9 If you’re looking for a well-rounded international wine bar, Port 9 should have you covered. It’s notorious for being the best date place in Reykjavík. C’mon, it’s an intimate, hidden wine bar? What else would you expect? Newcomer: Mikki Refur Hverfisgata 18 Newcomer Mikki Refur offers an imported selection of natural wines that truly show off their mastery of wine curation. “They cater to both those that know a lot about wine and those that just want to try new and exciting things,” one panellist said. “It has a boutique vibe in that respect. It feels like you’re in London.”

