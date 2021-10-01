From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Wine Bar

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Wine Bar

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Wine Bar

Published October 1, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Vínstúkan Tíú Sopar/Facebook

The pandemic restrictions certainly shook up the Reykjavík bar scene in 2020, but that doesn’t mean that our favourite drinking institutions didn’t do everything they could to create a safe environment to assuage COVID-19 anxieties. In fact, the past year saw a plethora of new spots opening and old classics keeping the spirit of the city alive. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program. But hey—we’ve done pretty well at vaccinations.

Best Wine Bar

Vínstúkan Tíú Sopar

Laugavegur 27

Every oenophile—wine connoisseur, for the uninitiated—knows that to truly appreciate wine, it’s imperative to find a cosy, inviting environment where you can feel truly comfortable indulging in some undertones. Vínstúkan Tíú Sopar has perfected this. “For me, this is the perfect bar. It’s my place. You walk in and their selection is just crazy. Maybe you arrived just wanting a glass of white and suddenly you’re sharing a bottle of orange wine and it’s just delicious. The bartenders know what to recommend and they are also just so friendly! I always feel like they’re drinking with me,” one panel member laughed. (Note: They are not.)

Runner-Up:

Port 9

Veghúsastígur 9

Timothee Lambrecq

If you’re looking for a well-rounded international wine bar, Port 9 should have you covered. It’s notorious for being the best date place in Reykjavík. C’mon, it’s an intimate, hidden wine bar? What else would you expect?

Newcomer:

Mikki Refur

Hverfisgata 18

Photo by Art Bicnick

Newcomer Mikki Refur offers an imported selection of natural wines that truly show off their mastery of wine curation. “They cater to both those that know a lot about wine and those that just want to try new and exciting things,” one panellist said. “It has a boutique vibe in that respect. It feels like you’re in London.”

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Happy Hour

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Happy Hour

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Outdoor Drinking

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Outdoor Drinking

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Newcomer Bar

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Newcomer Bar

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Place For Live Music

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Place For Live Music

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Place To Start The Night

Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2021: Best Place To Start The Night

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík 2021: Out Of Town Honourable Mentions

Best Of Reykjavík 2021: Out Of Town Honourable Mentions

by

Show Me More!