From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Place To Go With a Group Of Friends

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

While the pandemic shows no sign of abating, Iceland’s food and beverage industry seems to be surging ahead on a combination of hope, optimism and high spirits despite the many challenges posed by COVID. In a year full of uncertainties, restaurants old and new showed us what resilience looks like. Take-away took on a whole new meaning with at-home meal kits being offered up by celebrated chefs, marked-down menus becoming commonplace and spirited underground deliveries brightened many evenings.

Our expert panel of gourmands were hand-picked for their dedication to food—these people eat out way more than one should and can sift the mojo from the mayo with ease. While it has been a difficult year, the winners rose to the challenge, and how! Adversity does bring out the best in some and this year we are delighted to shine light on our out-of-town superstars who often eclipse their Reykjavík counterparts by miles. So sit tight, and let us help you navigate these gastronomic waters, be it the hottest burger in town or the most memorable dining experience of your life.

Best Place To Go With a Group Of Friends Apotek Austurstræti 16 Apotek is one of those rare places in Reykjavík that go effortlessly from business lunches to high tea to pre-dinner cocktail hour to languorous dinners, without skipping a beat. Choose from the excellent fish of the day at lunch, a tower of petit fours and finger sandwiches at high tea. Pair it with bubbly if you and your friends are feeling extra indulgent, or let your hair down with their award-winning cocktails. What makes Apotek tick is that it welcomes everyone, regardless of age or preferences, and that is what makes it a winner in our books. Runner-Up: Forréttabarinn Nýlendugata 14 This often overlooked spacious appetiser bar doesn’t just serve small courses. The cavernous rooms are perfect for pandemic socialising, the music never reaches deafening levels, there is enough variety to keep the vegans, non-vegans and everything-in-betweeners happy. The drinks don’t hurt either. Runner-Up: Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar Laugavegur 27 Whether you are a group of five or sixteen, this bustling wine bar can accommodate you and all your friends’ preferences for drinks and snacks, while delivering surprises. If you are a light drinker, they have several bottles open each night, if you wanna host a whole shindig, “they’ll cater a tailored-to-your-budget experience, complete with wine tastings, private room experience et al”. The only downside is that teetotallers are left wanting for choice.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.