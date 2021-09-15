From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Vegan Burger

Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Vegan Burger

Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Vegan Burger

Published September 15, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Junkyard

While the pandemic shows no sign of abating, Iceland’s food and beverage industry seems to be surging ahead on a combination of hope, optimism and high spirits despite the many challenges posed by COVID. In a year full of uncertainties, restaurants old and new showed us what resilience looks like. Take-away took on a whole new meaning with at-home meal kits being offered up by celebrated chefs, marked-down menus becoming commonplace and spirited underground deliveries brightened many evenings.

Our expert panel of gourmands were hand-picked for their dedication to food—these people eat out way more than one should and can sift the mojo from the mayo with ease. While it has been a difficult year, the winners rose to the challenge, and how! Adversity does bring out the best in some and this year we are delighted to shine light on our out-of-town superstars who often eclipse their Reykjavík counterparts by miles. So sit tight, and let us help you navigate these gastronomic waters, be it the hottest burger in town or the most memorable dining experience of your life.

Best Vegan Burger

Junkyard

Skeifan 13a

The vegan community is vociferous and growing. And when they tell you that these are the burgers to beat, you sit up and listen. At the Grapevine, we take our job seriously, so of course, we put this claim to the test. And they were right. Junkyard’s in-house patties are a welcome relief from all the processed Oumph! and other meat substitutes that abound—it’s a savoury, smoky seitan patty with grit and bite (we suspect there is some smoked paprika lending an added smokiness). The sauces are all made in-house, too! Our panel described it as “juicy, sloppy and the perfect Sunday take-away burger.”

Runner-Up:

BioBorgari

Vesturgata 12

Photo by Art Bicnick

BioBorgari is unapologetic about their Earth-friendly, small batch, slow living approach to food. So it’s no surprise that their vegan burger embodies that same spirit. With zero processed fillers, their grain-bean-lentil patties are earthy without feeling too healthy, a complaint staunch vegans express often. Sure the pesto recalls a distant panini, but we’ll admit that it has grown on us.

Runner-Up:

Jömm

Kringlan 4-12

Photo by Art Bicnick

“There is nothing artisanal about it, and that’s a part of the attraction,” our panel said in summing up Jömm’s burger.. “A simple, clean, classic burger,” Jömm’s burgers are modelled along the lines of an Icelandic sjoppuborgari (dive bar burger)—greasy, sweaty and perfect for when junk food craving hits.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Pizza

Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Pizza

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Burger

Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Burger

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Place For A Fancy Meal

Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Place For A Fancy Meal

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Conscious Consumption: Locally-Made Products To Satiate All Your Desires

Conscious Consumption: Locally-Made Products To Satiate All Your Desires

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Finally, DesignM(ay)arch! Here’s Our Picks For The DesignMarch 2021 Festival

Finally, DesignM(ay)arch! Here’s Our Picks For The DesignMarch 2021 Festival

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Top 5 Vegan Eats On The Cheap (Ish) — Reykjavík 2020

Top 5 Vegan Eats On The Cheap (Ish) — Reykjavík 2020

by

Show Me More!