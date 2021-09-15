From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Vegan Burger

Photo by Junkyard

While the pandemic shows no sign of abating, Iceland’s food and beverage industry seems to be surging ahead on a combination of hope, optimism and high spirits despite the many challenges posed by COVID. In a year full of uncertainties, restaurants old and new showed us what resilience looks like. Take-away took on a whole new meaning with at-home meal kits being offered up by celebrated chefs, marked-down menus becoming commonplace and spirited underground deliveries brightened many evenings.

Our expert panel of gourmands were hand-picked for their dedication to food—these people eat out way more than one should and can sift the mojo from the mayo with ease. While it has been a difficult year, the winners rose to the challenge, and how! Adversity does bring out the best in some and this year we are delighted to shine light on our out-of-town superstars who often eclipse their Reykjavík counterparts by miles. So sit tight, and let us help you navigate these gastronomic waters, be it the hottest burger in town or the most memorable dining experience of your life.

Best Vegan Burger Junkyard Skeifan 13a The vegan community is vociferous and growing. And when they tell you that these are the burgers to beat, you sit up and listen. At the Grapevine, we take our job seriously, so of course, we put this claim to the test. And they were right. Junkyard’s in-house patties are a welcome relief from all the processed Oumph! and other meat substitutes that abound—it’s a savoury, smoky seitan patty with grit and bite (we suspect there is some smoked paprika lending an added smokiness). The sauces are all made in-house, too! Our panel described it as “juicy, sloppy and the perfect Sunday take-away burger.” Runner-Up: BioBorgari Vesturgata 12 BioBorgari is unapologetic about their Earth-friendly, small batch, slow living approach to food. So it’s no surprise that their vegan burger embodies that same spirit. With zero processed fillers, their grain-bean-lentil patties are earthy without feeling too healthy, a complaint staunch vegans express often. Sure the pesto recalls a distant panini, but we’ll admit that it has grown on us. Runner-Up: Jömm Kringlan 4-12 “There is nothing artisanal about it, and that’s a part of the attraction,” our panel said in summing up Jömm’s burger.. “A simple, clean, classic burger,” Jömm’s burgers are modelled along the lines of an Icelandic sjoppuborgari (dive bar burger)—greasy, sweaty and perfect for when junk food craving hits.

