Island Life: Weird & Wonderful News From Around Iceland

Island Life: Weird & Wonderful News From Around Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine

Published March 23, 2017


1. A man in Reyðarfjörður was cleaning his house, originally built in 1925 (although he himself moved in in 2010), and found numerous artefacts from the early 20th century. These included an empty package of cigarettes, some empty pill bottles and—most exciting of all—a love letter from 1941. A photograph of the first page of this letter was published, revealingly a very heartfelt and deeply personal apology. Out of respect for the (likely) departed, we will not translate the letter’s contents here.

2. The South Iceland secondary school Fjölbrautaskóli Suðurlands announced the purchase of ten new couches. The school believes this procurement will lead to “joy and comfort” for the students, while ominously warning that if the students do not treat the couches well, they will be removed at once. The couches, that is. The students will be allowed to continue classes.

3. The old Housewives’ School in Borgarfjörður, which had fallen into disrepair in recent years due to a lack of popularity, will be converted into—you guessed it!—a hotel. Once renovated, the hotel will have 60 rooms, and is situated within a wooded area of Varmaland. No date has yet been set for hotel opening.

4. It has finally been announced that the European championship competition in “mudball,” i.e. football played in deliberately very muddy conditions, will be held in Bolungarvík this year, and will take place during the Merchant’s Holiday this August. Classic Icelandic rock band SSSól and rapper Emmsjé Gauti will add to the entertainment. Which other European teams will be competing has not yet been revealed.

Latest

Mag
From Threat Into Thread: The Revolutionary Adidas x Parley Footwear

From Threat Into Thread: The Revolutionary Adidas x Parley Footwear

by

With plastic now polluting every corner of the globe, plastic pollution remains one of the greatest blights on the world’s

Mag
Missing In Iceland: Trains

Missing In Iceland: Trains

by

A couple times a year, we see news stories about a possible train connecting Keflavík airport and Reykjavík. Sometimes this

Mag
Happening This Weekend: Our Top Picks

Happening This Weekend: Our Top Picks

by

If you’re twiddling your thumbs, wondering what to do this weekend- fear not. Take a look at some of our

Mag
Show Me The Money: The 1 Króna Coin

Show Me The Money: The 1 Króna Coin

by

Until the mid-to-late 19th century, most financial transactions in Iceland were conducted in vaðmál (homespun wool). However, since 1922, Iceland

Mag
Word of the Issue: Djammviskubit

Word of the Issue: Djammviskubit

by

The word of the issue this time around is djammviskubit; a portmanteau of “djamm” (“party”) and “samviskubit” (“regret”). It refers

Mag
Straumur: Joyful Dark Love

Straumur: Joyful Dark Love

by and

Another month, another collaboration from Sin Fang, múm’s Örvar Smárason, and their Morr labelmate Sóley. After January’s “Random Haiku Generator,”

Show Me More!