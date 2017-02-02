Grapevine Playlist: Fufanu, JFDR, ddykwl x HRNNR & More

From fresh-faced rappers to music scene royalty, here are the new Icelandic tracks that have caught our attention in recent weeks.

ddykwl x HRNNR – Lada

Brothers ddykwl and HRNNR are definitely ones to watch in the Icelandic hip-hop scene. With an atmospheric harmonic kinda-trappy-but-defies-all-labels sound, “Lada” is a song you’re guaranteed to get lost in—an anthem for both both chilling and dancing. So if you like flexin’ on Ladas and shooting people, this might be your thing. Also, Lada CEO, if you’re reading this: we’ve found your new spokespeople. Give em free cars. HJC

Fufanu – Liability

Fufanu were one of our winners at last month’s Grapevine Music Awards, for their single “Sports.” They’re at it again with new track “Liability,” which pairs a hyper-catchy synth line against a chugging bassline and a vocal performance that evokes Gary Numan and Damon Albarn. Fufanu have a knack for swimming against the tide and making indie-rock sound vital and new. JR

Sin Fang, sóley & Örvar Smárason – Random Haiku Generator

As supergroups go, this one is pretty stellar. Sin Fang reunites with sóley, who first appeared as the keyboard player in his band, and Örvar, one of the founder members of dreamy Icelandic krút-crew múm. Their first track together is a down-tempo, moody power ballad with low key vocals. Promising. JR

Úlfur Eldjárn – Poyekhali

Composer Úlfur Eldjárn’s Aristókrasía project is an intriguing look at retro-futurist ideas of utopia and space travel. His latest video, made in collaboration with filmmaker Christopher Riley, is an elegiac synth and strings composition that delivers both the optimism of that time, and the melancholy of looking back it it. JR

Shades of Reykjavík – Aðein$ of feitt

“Aðein$ of feitt” Google-translates to “Only Obe$e,” but don’t worry, you can be any weight to enjoy Shades of Reykjavík. This jam is a total earworm—a song that you’ll be singing long after you hear it. And it don’t matter if you speak Icelandic or not: we can all be obese. HJC

JFDR – Airborne

JFDR has offered only one teasing online glimpse of her debut solo album, ‘Brazil’—until now. “Airborne” was released along with the announcement of the album’s March 17th release date. It’s a gentle piano track brought to life by the sputtering percussion of Greg Fox, who also drums with Liturgy, Skeletons and Colin Stetson. JR

HJC: Hannah Jane Cohen, JR: John Rogers