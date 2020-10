Iona visits Nesjavellir and its geothermal power station – a perfect spot for hiking and retracing Game of Thrones. Located just over the hill from Hengill – where our last Abandoned Iceland video was recorded ( https://youtu.be/8TnwlO2uz10 ). Prepare for energy facts and a brief river swim!

