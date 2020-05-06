In this episode, Sam and his wife tour the area around Fluðir, Reykholt and Skálholt. They visit Faxafoss and Sam tries the freshest Bloody Mary ever made at Friðheimar. They also talk to a horse, and visit the loneliest chapel in the world. Seriously, it was like a plague struck the town or something. On the plus side, there was a museum in the basement.

