In Photos: South Iceland Road Tripping In Deep Midwinter

On day two of our recent road trip around the back roads and coastal routes of South Iceland, we took a few stops in desolate but beautiful parts of the South Icelandic outback. Starting from Hotel Ion in the geothermal valley of Nesjavellir, the route south wound down past Lake Úlfljótsvatn before passing through Selfoss to Eyrarbakki, then looping back to Reykjavík through Reykjanes, past the Seltún hot spot.

Along the way we found sea ice washed up on the black shore like sheets of smashed glass, and witnessed a blazing pink sunset over the still water of lake Kleifarvatn. Here’s are some of the best sites and moments from this glorious winter road trip.

Snowy mountains of the south near Nesjavellir Frozen southern tundra Lake Úlfljótsvatn Lake Úlfljótsvatn Úlfljótsvatn Snowed In Southern Road Snow hiking Snow hiking The beach at Eyrarbakki The beach at Eyrarbakki The beach at Eyrarbakki The beach at Eyrarbakki Stunning cloud formations Seltún geothermal area at Krýsuvík Sunset at Lake Kleifarvatn Sunset at Lake Kleifarvatn Sunset at Lake Kleifarvatn Sunset at Lake Klefarvatn

See our road trips around Iceland in real time: follow us Instagram.

Getting There Hire a car with Go Car Rental

Book now

A Room For The Night Book at Ion Adventure Hotel

Book now