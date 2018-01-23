In Photos: South Iceland Road Tripping In Deep Midwinter

On day two of our recent road trip around the back roads and coastal routes of South Iceland, we took a few stops in desolate but beautiful parts of the South Icelandic outback. Starting from Hotel Ion in the geothermal valley of Nesjavellir, the route south wound down past Lake Úlfljótsvatn before passing through Selfoss to Eyrarbakki, then looping back to Reykjavík through Reykjanes, past the Seltún hot spot.
Along the way we found sea ice washed up on the black shore like sheets of smashed glass, and witnessed a blazing pink sunset over the still water of lake Kleifarvatn. Here’s are some of the best sites and moments from this glorious winter road trip.
See our road trips around Iceland in real time: follow us Instagram.
Getting There
Hire a car with Go Car Rental
A Room For The Night
Book at Ion Adventure Hotel
Stay Warm
Shop at 66° North