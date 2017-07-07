Video: Nesjavellir

The prospect of travelling far and wide within Iceland to see all the beautiful spots you’ve always dreamt of can be daunting, especially if you’re on a budget or on a very short holiday.

However, you’ll be surprised to see how many gems the volcanic area surrounding Reykjavík and the Southern peninsula hides within its valleys. The countryside around Nesjavellir is one of these breathtaking treasures, and only a 15 minutes drive from the capital.

Travelling towards Þingvellir National Park, the ever-changing landscape is hypnotizing. As you drive along the sensuous curves of the earth, look up to the rocky mountains towering over your windows, while strokes of fiery sand reach down to caress the emerald green valleys.

It won’t take long before the countryside begins to change into a moon-like carpet of mossy rocks. As you start spotting whiffs of white smoke, you’ll know you’ve reached the Nesjavellir Power Plant, whose steamy water is pushed for miles towards Reykjavík before splashing out of our kitchen taps.

So what are you waiting for? Immerse yourself in a landscape that stretches beyond imagination and get ready to be mesmerized.