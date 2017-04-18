Outside Of Reykjavík: A Hike, A Road Trip, A Restaurant

If you’re going out on a road trip anytime soon, here are some ideas to star on your app or ring on your map.

Hike: Eldborg

Located at the heel of Snæfellsnes, the peninsula north of Reykjavík, this spatter cone crater stands 60 metres above serrated lava fields. The medieval Icelandic “Book of Settlement” claims it erupted when Vikings were first anchoring their ships here in the mid-to-late 800s, but Eldborg is dormant, having last blown its top around 3,000 BC. It’s a short, steep hike to the summit that rewards you with a striking view of the coast, and the Snæfellsjökull glacier. GD

Road Trip: Borgarfjörður

Away from the crowds pouring around Iceland’s coastline is the quiet fjord and inland countryside area of Borgarfjörður. Turning right just before the Borgarnes land bridge will take you along a trail of curiosities, including the powerful Deildartunguhver hot spring, the historical town of the Reykhólt, the impressive Hraunfossar waterfalls, the top-notch restaurant at Hotel Húsafell, and, eventually, all the way to the foothills of the Langjökull glacier. JR

Restaurant: Bjargarsteinn Mathús

“Turn left at the small school, drive toward the sea and look for lights” are the directions I received to Bjargarsteinn Mathús. It’s a small-town eatery in Grundarfjörður on Snæfellsnes with a view that looks out toward the famously photogenic mountain of Kirkjufell, and it’s worth seeking out. The menu is a mix of traditional foods (think dried shark skewers, fish soup and skyr) and bold twists (sweet potato muffins and blueberry thyme sauces). PY

Words by — GD: Gabriel Dunsmith, JR: John Rogers, PY: Parker Yamasaki