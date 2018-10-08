Life In Pictures: Football In The Faroes

Published October 8, 2018
This summer, as the World Cup was hitting its peak, we were out on a road trip driving the winding fjords, mountain passes and endless tunnels of the Faroe Islands. The vil- lages were often tiny, even by Icelandic stan- dards, and as we made our way around the archipelago, we were struck by two things. Firstly, that every single village and hamlet, no matter how small, had a football field. And secondly, that they were all empty.
It’s true that we were driving around most- ly during office hours, so perhaps the kids were stuck in the classroom and the adults in work, instead of living out their heroic sporting fantasies. Even so, the empty foot- ball fields of the Faroe Islands—at the peak of World Cup fever—were a striking sight to behold. Lodged into the landscape between jagged cliffs and wide, windswept beaches, they seemed like a powerful testimony to the truly global appeal of the world’s most popular sport.
Thanks to Visit Faroe Islands.